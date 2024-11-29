The Original Juice Co. Passes Key Resolutions in AGM

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The Original Juice Co. Ltd., an Australian food processing company, successfully carried out its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and election of directors, were passed. The company is focused on expanding its market presence in the functional food and beverage sectors both in Australia and internationally. Investors may find potential growth opportunities as the company explores new avenues in these markets.

For further insights into AU:OJC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.