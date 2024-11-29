News & Insights

Stocks

The Original Juice Co. Passes Key Resolutions in AGM

November 29, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The Original Juice Co. Ltd., an Australian food processing company, successfully carried out its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and election of directors, were passed. The company is focused on expanding its market presence in the functional food and beverage sectors both in Australia and internationally. Investors may find potential growth opportunities as the company explores new avenues in these markets.

For further insights into AU:OJC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.