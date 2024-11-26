Origin Enterprises Sees Change in Shareholder Composition

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.
Origin Enterprises plc has announced that Farringdon Capital Management has reduced its shareholding, no longer holding a notifiable interest in the company. This shift in shareholder dynamics may influence investor sentiment and market performance for Origin, which operates in several major regions like Ireland, the UK, and Brazil.
