Origin Enterprises Approves Resolutions at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.

Origin Enterprises plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all twenty proposed resolutions were approved by poll. The company, known for promoting sustainable land use solutions, continues to hold strong market positions in Ireland, the UK, Brazil, Poland, and Romania. Origin is listed on both the Euronext Growth Dublin and AIM markets, reflecting its robust presence in the financial markets.

