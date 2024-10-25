News & Insights

Stocks

Origin Enterprises Announces 2024 Annual Report and AGM

October 25, 2024 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.

Origin Enterprises plc has released its 2024 Annual Report and announced the date for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 21, 2024, in Dublin. The company, known for promoting sustainable land use solutions, is listed on both the Euronext Growth Dublin and AIM markets.

For further insights into GB:OGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.