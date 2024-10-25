Origin Enterprises Announces 2024 Annual Report and AGM

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.

Origin Enterprises plc has released its 2024 Annual Report and announced the date for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 21, 2024, in Dublin. The company, known for promoting sustainable land use solutions, is listed on both the Euronext Growth Dublin and AIM markets.

For further insights into GB:OGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.