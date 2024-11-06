News & Insights

Oricon Inc. Reports Sales Growth Despite Profit Decline

November 06, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Oricon Inc. (JP:4800) has released an update.

Oricon Inc. reported a 4.3% increase in net sales to 2,342 million yen for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024, despite a decline in operating and ordinary profits. The company’s equity position remains strong with an equity ratio of 86.2%. Oricon forecasts further growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

