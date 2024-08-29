News & Insights

Orgenesis Announces Real-World Data Of ORG-101 CAR-T Therapy For CD19+ Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

August 29, 2024 — 10:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS), Thursday announced positive results from a real-world study of CD19 CAR-T therapy, ORG-101, in patients with CD19+ Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

According to the company, ORG-101 uses a third-generation lentiviral vector with a proprietary CAR construct, along with streamlined and decentralized onsite production and analytic testing.

The real-world study revealed that ORG-101 achieved a complete response of 82 percent in adult patients and 93 percent in pediatric patients, with a low incidence of Cytokine Release Syndrome in both groups.

The biotech company plans to initiate its own Phase 1/2 clinical multicenter study at the General University Hospital of Patras in Greece.

Meanwhile, Harley Street Healthcare Group aims to set up a Global Cancer Initiative along with Orgenesis, focusing on democratizing Advance Therapies and supporting further clinical development.

Currently, Orgenesis's stock is trading at $0.70, up 0.77 percent on the Nasdaq.

