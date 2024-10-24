Organto Foods Restructures Amid Financial Improvements

Organto Foods (TSE:OGO) has released an update.

Organto Foods Inc. has shown improvement in its operational and net losses for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, though it didn’t meet its profitability targets. The company is undergoing a major restructuring to streamline operations, focus on profitable product categories, and improve financial stability.

