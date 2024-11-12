News & Insights

Organto Foods Reports Improved Financial Results

Organto Foods (TSE:OGO) has released an update.

Organto Foods Inc. has released its fiscal 2024 second-quarter financial results, showing significant improvements as the company restructures its operations and balance sheet for future growth. The firm is focusing on streamlining its product portfolio and reducing operating costs to achieve profitability and long-term stability. Organto is also taking steps to lift its current Cease Trade Order and aims to meet upcoming financial filing deadlines.

