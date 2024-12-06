Organto Foods Announces Board Member Resignation

Organto Foods (TSE:OGO) has released an update.

Organto Foods Inc. has announced the resignation of Jeremy Kendall from its Board of Directors, citing personal reasons. This change leaves the board with six members, maintaining a majority of independent directors. Organto continues to focus on providing organic and non-GMO fruits and vegetables globally, aligning with sustainable practices.

