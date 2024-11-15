News & Insights

Organogenesis ‘commends’ final local coverage determinations

November 15, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Organogenesis (ORGO) commends the decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on local coverage determination based on peer-reviewed and evidence-based data of clinical efficacy. The LCD covers skin substitute grafts/cellular and tissue-based products for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers in the Medicare population and is now set to become effective on February 12, 2025. Organogenesis offers 4 products for DFUs, including NuShield, and 2 for VLUs.

