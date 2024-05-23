Orexplore Delays Reporting and AGM Amid Administration

Orexplore Technologies Ltd. (AU:OXT) has released an update.

Orexplore Technologies Limited, currently under voluntary administration, has announced the deferral of financial reporting and its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The administrators are utilizing ASIC relief measures to postpone these obligations for up to 24 months from their appointment in May 2024, with the AGM scheduled for May 31, 2024, now delayed for at least six months.

