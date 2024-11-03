News & Insights

Ordell Minerals Uncovers High-Grade Gold at Barimaia

November 03, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Ordell Minerals Ltd (AU:ORD) has released an update.

Ordell Minerals Limited has reported promising results from its Phase 2 drilling at the Barimaia Gold Project in Western Australia, highlighting McNabs East as a key target. The drilling has revealed significant high-grade gold mineralisation, with notable intersections including 29 meters at 2.52g/t gold and visible gold present. These results underscore the potential for shallow open pit mining, with further diamond drilling planned to explore the full extent of the resource.

