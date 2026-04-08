ORCL Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/9/26, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 4/24/26. As a percentage of ORCL's recent stock price of $149.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ORCL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORCL's low point in its 52 week range is $121.235 per share, with $345.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.27.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ORCL makes up 8.39% of the Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF (Symbol: GGTL) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ORCL).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to ORCL, which trades under the symbol ORCL.PRD — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, Oracle Corp shares are currently up about 4.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.