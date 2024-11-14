News & Insights

Orchestra Holdings Posts Record Sales and Strategic Moves

November 14, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Orchestra Holdings Inc. (JP:6533) has released an update.

Orchestra Holdings Inc. reported record-high net sales and gross profit for the third quarter, alongside a strategic acquisition of Land Ho Co., Ltd. Despite unplanned expenses and budget cuts from major clients, the company maintained strong sales and EBITDA close to its annual forecasts. The company plans to acquire treasury stock to support future strategic M&A activities.

