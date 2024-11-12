Orchestra BioMed reports Q EPS (41c), consensus (43c)

Reports Q3 revenue $987,000, consensus $710,000. “The Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) team is focused on execution of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study alongside our strategic partner, Medtronic. We are excited about the enthusiasm we have seen from the clinical community for the potential of AVIM therapy to provide these typically older, higher risk hypertension patients with a potent, programmable, always on treatment option for managing their blood pressure,” commented David Hochman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Orchestra BioMed. “We received FDA approval for and recently started to implement an important amendment to our study protocol that improves patient engagement processes and significantly expands our window for screening and enrollment. We believe this amendment will help us execute the ongoing study and deliver regulatory-submission-ready clinical results to our partners at Medtronic.”

