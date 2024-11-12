News & Insights

Stocks
OBIO

Orchestra BioMed reports Q EPS (41c), consensus (43c)

November 12, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $987,000, consensus $710,000. “The Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) team is focused on execution of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study alongside our strategic partner, Medtronic. We are excited about the enthusiasm we have seen from the clinical community for the potential of AVIM therapy to provide these typically older, higher risk hypertension patients with a potent, programmable, always on treatment option for managing their blood pressure,” commented David Hochman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Orchestra BioMed. “We received FDA approval for and recently started to implement an important amendment to our study protocol that improves patient engagement processes and significantly expands our window for screening and enrollment. We believe this amendment will help us execute the ongoing study and deliver regulatory-submission-ready clinical results to our partners at Medtronic.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OBIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OBIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.