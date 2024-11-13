News & Insights

Orbital Corporation’s $2M Entitlement Offer Targets Key Markets

November 13, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Orbital Corporation Limited (AU:OEC) has released an update.

Orbital Corporation Limited has announced a one-for-eight entitlement offer aiming to raise up to A$2 million by issuing new shares at A$0.11 each. While eligible shareholders in select countries can participate, others will have their entitlements sold through a nominee, with proceeds distributed after sale expenses. This move highlights the company’s strategy to raise capital while navigating complex international regulatory environments.

