Orbital Corporation’s $2M Entitlement Offer Targets Key Markets

Orbital Corporation Limited has announced a one-for-eight entitlement offer aiming to raise up to A$2 million by issuing new shares at A$0.11 each. While eligible shareholders in select countries can participate, others will have their entitlements sold through a nominee, with proceeds distributed after sale expenses. This move highlights the company’s strategy to raise capital while navigating complex international regulatory environments.

