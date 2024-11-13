Orbital Corporation Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2 Million

Orbital Corporation Limited (AU:OEC) has released an update.

Orbital Corporation Limited is launching a renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $2 million by issuing new shares to eligible shareholders. The offer is fully underwritten and aims to provide existing investors the chance to buy additional shares at a price of $0.11 per share. The offer opens on November 22, 2024, and closes on December 3, 2024.

