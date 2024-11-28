Orbital Corporation Adopts New Constitution Amid Growth Plans

Orbital Corporation Limited (AU:OEC) has released an update.

Orbital Corporation Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including a significant Special Resolution to adopt a new Constitution. This strategic move marks a pivotal moment for the company, which specializes in integrated propulsion systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, as it continues to strengthen its market position. The adoption of the new Constitution is expected to support Orbital UAV’s growth and operational objectives.

