News & Insights

Stocks

Orbital Corporation Adopts New Constitution Amid Growth Plans

November 28, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orbital Corporation Limited (AU:OEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Orbital Corporation Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including a significant Special Resolution to adopt a new Constitution. This strategic move marks a pivotal moment for the company, which specializes in integrated propulsion systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, as it continues to strengthen its market position. The adoption of the new Constitution is expected to support Orbital UAV’s growth and operational objectives.

For further insights into AU:OEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OBTEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.