News & Insights

Stocks
ORKT

Orangekloud CFO Shally Ang resigns, Toh Puay-Yong to succeed

October 25, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Orangekloud (ORKT) Technology announced the appointment of Toh Puay-Yong as CFO, replacing Ms. Shally Ang, who had held that position since February 2023 and is resigning due to personal reasons. Toh will be responsible for financial and management reporting, corporate services, and company compliance. Since 2017, Toh has served the company in various capacities, including finance, M&A, strategic management, and HR development. He covered Orangekloud’s CFO duties from mid-February to early June while Ang was on maternity leave. Toh has also been a management consultant advising regional enterprises, including MSC Consulting, on financial management, business strategy, HR development, and M&A and business valuation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ORKT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.