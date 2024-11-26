Orange SA (ORANY) Announces Partnership with OpenAI and Meta Platforms

Orange SA (ORANY) has announced partnerships with both OpenAI and Meta Platforms (META). The French telecommunications firm is focused on building AI language models that can better understand regional African dialects, an area upon which many AI algorithms do not focus on. According to CNBC, Orange is looking to build on OpenAI’s Whisper AI language model and Meta’s Llama. If successful, this venture could help Orange emerge as a new leader in AI markets outside the U.S.

What’s Happening with Orange SA Stock?

Despite this positive development, Orange SA stock has struggled today against negative market momentum. The stock closed out the trading day in the red after battling constant volatility. That said, the stock has performed well over the past week, managing to remain in the green despite today’s performance. As of this writing, it is up 1.25% for the five-day period.

Once market conditions stabilize, though, ORANY stock could easily start to garner momentum. The company is teaming up with two leaders in the AI space, offering valuable exposure to a red-hot sector that is only continuing to expand. And as most AI language models are not trained in regional African dialects, Orange may have landed on a key opportunity to help advance the world of AI and address an underserved market.

As Orange’s Chief AI officer, Steve Jarrett tells CNBC, his company is adding key information to these advanced language models, “adding the recognition of West African regional languages that are not understood today by any AI.” This suggests that the company could be on track to cornering a virtually untapped market, setting it up as a leader in the space as it progresses.

Is Orange SA Stock a Buy?

Since no Wall Street analysts currently follow ORANY stock, it is hard to properly assess which rating it deserves based on expert opinions. That said, the TipRanks Technical Analysis tool suggests a Sell signal on the one-day timeframe based on overall bearish sentiment.

