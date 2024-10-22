News & Insights

Orange Minerals NL Expands Exploration and Raises Capital

October 22, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

Orange Minerals NL (AU:OMX) has released an update.

Orange Minerals NL, trading as OMX on the ASX, has reported a cash balance of $827k and a successful Share Purchase Plan raising $600k as of September 2024. The company is advancing its exploration efforts in high-value tenements, particularly in the Lennon’s Find Project in WA, with significant IP anomalies identified. The resignation of Managing Director David Greenwood was also announced, effective November 2024.

