Orange downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Emmet Kelly downgraded Orange (ORANY) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of EUR 12.50, down from EUR 15. The firm says recent escalations in French competition “bode badly” for the company. Given that France represents over half of Orange’s enterprise value, the asset is the most important in the company’s portfolio, and generating meaningfully positive EBITDA growth would be key for shares to outperform, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ORANY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.