Orange downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Emmet Kelly downgraded Orange (ORANY) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of EUR 12.50, down from EUR 15. The firm says recent escalations in French competition “bode badly” for the company. Given that France represents over half of Orange’s enterprise value, the asset is the most important in the company’s portfolio, and generating meaningfully positive EBITDA growth would be key for shares to outperform, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ORANY:
- Orange SA (ORANY) Announces Partnership with OpenAI and Meta Platforms
- StockTok: Meta to face FTC monopoly trial in April
- Orange partners with OpenAI, Meta over custom AI models, CNBC says
- Orange SA (ORANY) Reveals Q4 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information
- Orange SA (ADR) (ORAN) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.