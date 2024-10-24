News & Insights

Oracle-s Alloy selected by NTT DATA Japan for cloud services

October 24, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Oracle (ORCL) announced that NTT DATA Japan, a global digital business and IT services leader that is part of the NTT Group, has selected Oracle Alloy to help Japanese organizations across the public and private sector accelerate the use of cloud services while addressing data sovereignty and compliance requirements. With Oracle Alloy deployed in its data centers, NTT DATA Japan will be able to give its customers access to 150+ Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, including the latest AI capabilities. Oracle Alloy is a complete cloud infrastructure platform that enables Oracle partners to become cloud service providers. Additional capabilities powered by Oracle Alloy are scheduled to be available on OpenCanvas in the Japan East region by the end of December 2025 and in the Japan West region by the end of March 2027. OpenCanvas will also continue to provide its own customized, proprietary cloud services.

