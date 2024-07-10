Oracle (ORCL) Partners With Palantir to Accelerate AI Adoption

Oracle ORCL has announced a significant collaboration with Palantir Technologies PLTR, marking a new chapter in the realm of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). The tech giant revealed that Palantir's Foundry Platform and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) have been certified on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”) and are now generally available across all of Oracle's distributed cloud deployment options.



This partnership aims to leverage Oracle's robust distributed cloud, AI infrastructure and sovereign AI capabilities in conjunction with PLTR's renowned AI and decision acceleration platforms. The collaboration is expected to empower businesses and governments to expedite their AI initiatives, potentially revolutionizing how organizations harness data and AI technologies.



The certification of Palantir's Foundry and AIP on OCI extends across ORCL's diverse range of cloud offerings. These include public cloud regions, OCI Dedicated Regions, Oracle Alloy, Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud, Oracle Government Cloud, Oracle Roving Edge and the company’s air-gapped regions designed for defense and intelligence customers.



This comprehensive deployment strategy ensures that customers can leverage Palantir's tools while benefiting from OCI's efficient, high-performance and secure compute infrastructure.

Year-to-Date Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Oracle's Strategic AI Integration: Driving Enterprise Innovation & Growth

Oracle's unique position as the only hyperscaler capable of delivering AI and a full suite of more than 100 cloud services across dedicated, public and hybrid cloud environments globally sets it apart in the market. Shares of ORCL have gained 33.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 29.5%.



The company's sovereign cloud offerings are designed to meet stringent regulatory, security and performance requirements, allowing customers to fully exploit the benefits of cloud computing and AI technologies.



This strategic partnership between Oracle and Palantir represents a significant step forward in the AI and cloud computing landscape, promising to accelerate AI adoption across various sectors while maintaining high standards of security and compliance.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to expand its AI footprint, as evidenced by recent enhancements to its Oracle APEX low-code development platform. The introduction of the APEX AI Assistant marks a significant step forward, simplifying application development and enabling developers to rapidly create feature-rich and mission-critical applications at scale. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Oracle's AI ecosystem also includes sophisticated services like the Oracle Digital Assistant, which facilitates the creation of conversational interfaces for applications and Oracle AI Services, offering pre-trained models for various tasks, including language recognition, image analysis and anomaly detection. These tools demonstrate Oracle's focus on making AI accessible and practical for businesses across different sectors.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $57.45 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.5%. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.14 per share, down by a penny in the past 30 days. The figure indicates year-over-year growth of 10.4%.



To maintain its competitive edge in the fast-paced AI market, Oracle has forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders to counter competition from the likes of Amazon AMZN and Microsoft. Collaborations with SambaNova Systems for AI hardware and NVIDIA NVDA for GPU-accelerated AI computing are set to enhance Oracle's AI capabilities in the near term, ensuring the company’s position at the forefront of AI innovation.



As AI continues to reshape the technology landscape, Oracle's strategic integration of AI across its product lineup, coupled with its partnerships and ongoing innovations, positions the company to play a pivotal role in enterprise AI adoption.

