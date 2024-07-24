Oracle (ORCL) Announces New User Experience Capabilities in HCM

Oracle ORCL has gained 35.7% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 23.8%.



This outperformance can be attributed to the constant innovations in the human capital market, which is expected to aid long-term growth.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company recently announced new user experience capabilities in the Oracle Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM). These capabilities are built with ORCL’s consumer-grade Redwood experience and designed to boost productivity and accelerate progress toward organizational goals. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Oracle Activity Center user experiences provide information and tools to boost job effectiveness and impact with an action-focused hub that is tailored to each employee and their roles and responsibilities. The system provides tailored KPIs and insights, and alerts to help focus users on the most important things.



In addition, built-in AI is used as an advisor to help evaluate workforce data, generate content, surface recommendations and important insights to help improve business operations.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Oracle’s Advancements in HCM to Aid Long-Term Growth Prospects

Building on the new user experience capabilities, Oracle has also announced new features to streamline recruiting, grow talent pools and enhance candidate experience. These recent advancements are expected to aid the company’s long-term growth prospects.



Oracle recently added the Direct Apply feature, which will help its customers attract and retain the very best talent. This new feature is added as a new partner category for Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM. To implement this, ORCL has partnered with leading talent marketplaces, such as LinkedIn, Indeed, Vivian and Bayt.



ORCL also streamlines the application process by using candidates’ existing marketplace profiles. This helps candidates save time and organizations minimize drop-offs. It also helps organizations access the largest possible talent pools and identify matching skill sets. This also improves the candidate experience and keeps them informed about their application status with more visibility.



The new features also help in areas, such as background checks, pre-hire assessments and tax credit screenings, further extending Oracle’s Recruiting partner ecosystem to more than 60 organizations across the globe.



Additionally, Oracle has a strong partner base that includes the likes of Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL and NVIDIA NVDA, which is also expected to aid the long-term prospects of the company.



Oracle has a long-standing collaboration with Microsoft to meet the increasing demand for its Database@Azure across the globe. ORCL has also partnered with Google Cloud to allow customers to combine Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”) and the latter’s technologies, facilitating migrations and modernization. Oracle Database@Google Cloud will be introduced later this year. The company has expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to provide sovereign AI solutions to customers worldwide.

Conclusion

Oracle’s expanding HCM offerings make it an attractive pick for investors. Additionally, a strong partner base remains a major positive for the company.



ORCL is benefiting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of OCI and Autonomous Database offerings that makes it an attractive pick for investors.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.32, which has remained unchanged in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.18 per share, which has increased 3 cents in the past 60 days.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.