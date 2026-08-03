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ORCL

Oracle Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing KKR

August 03, 2026 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) has taken over the #49 spot from KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Oracle Corp versus KKR & CO Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (ORCL plotted in blue; KKR plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ORCL vs. KKR:

ORCL,KKR Relative Performance Chart

ORCL is currently trading up about 5.7%, while KKR is up about 1.4% midday Monday.

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Further ORCL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ORCL
KKR

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