Oracle Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing KKR

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) has taken over the #49 spot from KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Oracle Corp versus KKR & CO Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (ORCL plotted in blue; KKR plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ORCL vs. KKR:

ORCL is currently trading up about 5.7%, while KKR is up about 1.4% midday Monday.

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Further ORCL Research:

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