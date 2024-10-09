Oracle Launches Investigation Hub: How Should You Play the Stock?

Oracle ORCL on Monday announced Oracle Financial Services Crime and Compliance Management’s (FCCM) Investigation Hub Cloud Service.



The Investigation Hub aims to deliver a modern client experience by integrating AI and reducing manual tasks, removing data silos, and elevating the insights needed to analyze and combat financial crimes.



It is built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and can be integrated with other FCCM solutions.



Oracle’s AI-integrated solution will aid tier-one institutions and banks to perform faster and precise investigations, cost-effectively.

ORCL Investigation Hub Enhances User Experience

Investigation Hub aims to automate tasks, provide data-rich insights, and streamline workflows by using integrated graph analytics and in-built AI.



Oracle’s latest solution will automate the data gathering process, SAR filling and other manual tasks to create a unified view of all data. This will reduce investigation touch time by up to 70%.



Investigation Hub is configurable to fit the institution and investigation team’s needs aiding efficiency and scalability.



It will be updated with the latest AI and ML capabilities to effectively tackle regulatory changes.

ORCL Shares Ride on Strong Top-Line Growth

ORCL shares have returned 65.4% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 22.3%.



Its shares have also outperformed the Zacks Computer – Software industry and peers, including SAP SAP, Salesforce CRM and Microsoft MSFT.



Over the same timeframe, shares of SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft have returned 46.7%, 10.6% and 10.2%, respectively. The industry has appreciated 9.9% YTD.



Oracle’s outperformance can be attributed to strong top-line growth. In fiscal 2024, revenues increased 6% over fiscal 2023 to $53 billion. Cloud revenues jumped 24% year over year to $19.7 billion.



Oracle’s datacenter business is driving topline growth. It has 162 cloud datacenters, live and under construction, around the globe.

Oracle Cloud Aids Top-Line Growth

ORCL’s cloud is driving topline growth as its Saas, IaaS and PaaS infrastructure aids businesses in transitioning to cloud.



During fiscal 2024, Oracle signed the largest sales contract in its history, driven by AI LLM demands in Oracle Cloud.



ORCL signed a multicloud agreement with AWS, joined by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, to make OCI and Oracle available on their clouds.



Clients will be able to avail latest ORCL technology within every Hyperscaler’s cloud and will be able to utilize ORCL’s Exadata and Exascale RDMA clusters from Google Cloud and AWS Cloud.



The partnership includes Exadata hardware and Version 23ai of software and is expected to go live in December 2024.



Oracle also expanded its multicloud cooperation with Microsoft to develop and support Open AI and Chat GPT.

Oracle Offers Positive Q2 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ORCL expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.42 per share and $1.46 per share.



Oracle expects total revenues to grow in the band of 7-9% in constant currency and between 8% and 10% on a reported basis.



Moreover, Oracle expects total cloud revenues to grow in the range of 23-25% at constant currency and 24-26% on a reported basis.

Earnings Estimate Revisions Trend Higher for ORCL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oracle’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, up by a couple of cents over the past 30 days and indicating 10.45% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for ORCL’s revenues is currently pegged at $14.12 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.14%.



ORCL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.28%.



ORCL Shares - To Buy, Hold or Sell?

Oracle shares are overvalued at this moment, as suggested by a Value Score of D.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio, ORCL is trading at 32.25X, higher than the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 26.21X.



Higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain remains a concern for Oracle.



ORCL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock.



