Ora Gold Advances Crown Prince Project with Strategic Moves

October 28, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. is making significant progress at its Crown Prince Project, with recent drilling activities expected to enhance its Mineral Resource Estimate. An alliance with Westgold Resources aims to expedite production by leveraging shared infrastructure. The company is financially prepared for upcoming technical programs, with mining proposal submissions planned for November 2024.

