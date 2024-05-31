News & Insights

Opyl Limited Director Increases Shareholding

May 31, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Opyl Ltd. (AU:OPL) has released an update.

Opyl Limited has announced a change in the interest holdings of director Antanas Guoga, as per a recent filing with the ASX. Guoga acquired 184,521 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares at $0.0180 each, increasing his total holdings to 18,472,609 shares. The transaction, an on-market trade, took place on May 28, 2024, with no disposals reported.

