Opyl Limited Advances Strategic Resolutions at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Opyl Ltd. (AU:OPL) has released an update.

Opyl Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, including key approvals for director elections and share issuances. This highlights Opyl’s strategic moves in enhancing its leadership and expanding its financial capabilities, making it an intriguing prospect for investors eyeing growth in the AI-driven healthcare sector.

