Opus One Gold Grants Stock Options

October 25, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Opus One Resources Inc (TSE:OOR) has released an update.

Opus One Gold Corporation has granted 12,150,000 stock options to its directors, management, and consultants, allowing them to purchase shares at $0.05 each over the next decade. This move is part of the company’s efforts to incentivize its team as it continues to explore valuable mining opportunities in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

