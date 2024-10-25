Opus One Gold Grants Stock Options

Opus One Resources Inc (TSE:OOR) has released an update.

Opus One Gold Corporation has granted 12,150,000 stock options to its directors, management, and consultants, allowing them to purchase shares at $0.05 each over the next decade. This move is part of the company’s efforts to incentivize its team as it continues to explore valuable mining opportunities in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

