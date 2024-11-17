News & Insights

Optiscan Imaging Partners with University for Veterinary Innovation

November 17, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Optiscan Imaging Limited (AU:OIL) has released an update.

Optiscan Imaging Limited has entered a collaborative research agreement with the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine to enhance its imaging system for use in the veterinary market, initially focusing on cancer research in companion animals. This partnership aims to demonstrate Optiscan’s technology as a transformative diagnostic tool in veterinary care, targeting a rapidly growing market valued at $11.92 billion in 2022. By integrating real-time imaging solutions, Optiscan seeks to revolutionize veterinary diagnostics and treatments, promising improved health outcomes for animals.

