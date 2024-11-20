Optiscan Imaging Advances in Digital Health Market

Optiscan Imaging Limited (AU:OIL) has released an update.
Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) successfully passed two key resolutions during its recent annual general meeting, underscoring its strategic direction in the burgeoning digital health market. With its cutting-edge technology in live optical biopsy and digital imaging, Optiscan is well-positioned to enhance cancer diagnostics and surgical treatments. As demand for innovative medical imaging grows, the company stands to play a pivotal role in transforming healthcare outcomes.
