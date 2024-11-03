Optiscan and Monash University Partner for AI-Powered GI Endoscope

Optiscan Imaging Limited (AU:OIL) has released an update.

Optiscan Imaging Limited has partnered with Monash University to advance its project for developing a next-generation gastrointestinal flexible endomicroscope with cutting-edge AI technology. Supported by a CRC-P grant, the project aims to revolutionize GI diagnostics by integrating advanced AI for real-time cancer detection. This collaboration signifies a major step towards enhancing the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, offering significant potential in the growing GI diagnostics market.

