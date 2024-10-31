Option Care Health price target lowered to $32 from $40 at Barrington

Barrington lowered the firm’s price target on Option Care Health (OPCH) to $32 from $40 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm cites the company’s commentary related to the Stelara issue for the target cut.
