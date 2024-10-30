Option Care Health downgraded to Neutral at BofA on Stelara risks

BofA analyst Kevin Fischbeck downgraded Option Care Health (OPCH) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $29, down from $43. While the earnings print was in line and 2024 EBITDA guidance was roughly unchanged, Option Care “sounded cautious” on the 2025 outlook given the potential material pressure to gross margins on Stelara, the analyst tells investors. The company is not able to quantify the potential impact as it continues to negotiate on planned changes, which creates uncertainty, says the analyst, who cites both lower estimates and a lower multiple for the firm’s lower rating and price target

