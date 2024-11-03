Opthea Limited to Present at Key November Investor Conferences

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.

Opthea Limited, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in retinal disease treatments, announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences this November. The company will discuss its innovative therapies, including its promising Phase 3 trials for sozinibercept, aimed at improving treatments for wet AMD and diabetic macular edema. Investors and stakeholders can catch these updates during the Virtual Bell Potter and Jefferies London Healthcare Conferences.

