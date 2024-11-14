OPTEX GROUP Restructures to Boost IoT Business

News & Insights

OPTEX GROUP Company Limited (JP:6914) has released an update.

OPTEX GROUP Co., Ltd. has decided to convert its software development subsidiary, Three Ace Co., Ltd., into a sub-subsidiary under Optex Co., Ltd. to enhance collaboration in promoting IoT business. This strategic shift is expected to bolster the company’s solution proposal business without affecting its overall business performance.

