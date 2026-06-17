OppFi (OPFI) Soars 6.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) shares soared 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $8.78. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2% loss over the past four weeks.

OppFi stock witnessed a price rise, driven by strength in its digitally native lending platform, which combines proprietary machine-learning models, real-time analytics and automated decision-making to serve underserved consumers efficiently. The company evaluates applicants using more than 500 data attributes rather than relying solely on traditional credit scores, enabling more accurate risk assessment and broader credit access. Its highly automated platform delivers rapid approvals, scalable operations, same-day funding capabilities and a seamless customer experience.

Another key advantage is OppFi’s bank partnership model and strong customer-centric approach. Through established relationships with FDIC-insured bank partners, OppFi extends credit access across a broad geographic footprint while leveraging banks’ funding capabilities. The company supports this ecosystem with proprietary technology, marketing expertise, and servicing capabilities.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $159.5 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For OppFi, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPFI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OppFi is a member of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Shift4 Payments (FOUR), finished the last trading session 3.4% higher at $41.3. FOUR has returned -6% over the past month.

For Shift4 Payments, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.8% over the past month to $1.21. This represents a change of +10% from what the company reported a year ago. Shift4 Payments currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.