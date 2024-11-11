Oppenheimer sees Monolithic retaining ‘dominant’ AI accelerator power share

Oppenheimer notes “unsubstantiated reports surfaced this morning” claiming Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) is slated to lose up to 100% share in Nvidia’s (NVDA) upcoming Blackwell GPU architecture due to a design flaw, but the firm says it does not believe “any design or performance issues exist with MPS’s AI accelerator power solutions.” The firm adds that “in the absence of evidence to the contrary,” it expects Monolithic to retain dominant AI accelerator power share and increase content across leading AI platforms in 2025. Oppenheimer reiterates an Outperform rating and $900 price target on Monolithic Power shares.

