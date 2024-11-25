News & Insights

Stocks

Oppenheimer moves Target back to ‘top pick’ after Q3 reset

November 25, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer moved Target (TGT) back to “top pick status” while keeping an Outperform rating on the shares with a $165 price target The firm removed Target from its top pick ranking driven in part by apparel clearance inventory observations. With the reset out of the way, Oppenheimer sees a “very compelling risk/reward scenario developing.” The shares appear to be at or near a bottom amid negative investor sentiment and achievable Q4 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.