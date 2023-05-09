Oppenheimer Maintains LRAD (GNSS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LRAD is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 113.24% from its latest reported closing price of 2.87.

The projected annual revenue for LRAD is 58MM, an increase of 7.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in LRAD. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNSS is 0.13%, an increase of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 16,389K shares. The put/call ratio of GNSS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 4,350K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 2,460K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,108K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNSS by 22.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,015K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 749K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNSS by 28.96% over the last quarter.

Genasys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

