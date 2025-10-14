Oppenheimer Maintains Onto Innovation (ONTO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.58% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Onto Innovation is $151.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.58% from its latest reported closing price of $130.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Onto Innovation is 1,153MM, an increase of 11.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,063 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onto Innovation. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTO is 0.20%, an increase of 18.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 65,476K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTO is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,592K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 22.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,590K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 24.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,197K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 24.16% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,113K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 26.49% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,099K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 86.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 490.06% over the last quarter.

