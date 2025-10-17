Oppenheimer Maintains Backblaze (BLZE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Backblaze (NasdaqGM:BLZE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.13% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Backblaze is $11.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $16.70. The average price target represents an increase of 31.13% from its latest reported closing price of $9.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Backblaze is 133MM, a decrease of 3.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Backblaze. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLZE is 0.08%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.68% to 31,491K shares. The put/call ratio of BLZE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 3,065K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 6.66% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,809K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 3.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,315K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares , representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 1,195K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares , representing an increase of 41.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 24.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,194K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.