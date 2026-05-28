Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Cardinal Infrastructure Group (CDNL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NasdaqGS:CDNL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.77% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Infrastructure Group is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.77% from its latest reported closing price of $49.65 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Infrastructure Group is 522MM, a decrease of 3.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Infrastructure Group. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 66.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNL is 0.24%, an increase of 23.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.27% to 14,994K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 932K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNL by 15.21% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 874K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNL by 68.78% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 803K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing a decrease of 22.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNL by 38.50% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 752K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing an increase of 49.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNL by 242.34% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 693K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNL by 85.72% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.