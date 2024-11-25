OPmobility: Leading Sustainable Mobility Innovator

Plastic Omnium (FR:OPM) has released an update.
OPmobility, formerly known as Plastic Omnium, is a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions with economic sales of €11.4 billion in 2023. The company, listed on Euronext Paris, focuses on innovative technologies across five business groups, including smart systems and electrification solutions. With a vast network of plants and R&D centers, OPmobility is committed to advancing sustainable mobility.
