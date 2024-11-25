OPmobility: Leading Sustainable Mobility Innovator

Plastic Omnium (FR:OPM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OPmobility, formerly known as Plastic Omnium, is a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions with economic sales of €11.4 billion in 2023. The company, listed on Euronext Paris, focuses on innovative technologies across five business groups, including smart systems and electrification solutions. With a vast network of plants and R&D centers, OPmobility is committed to advancing sustainable mobility.

For further insights into FR:OPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.