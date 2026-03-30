OPLN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of OPENLANE Inc. (Symbol: OPLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.36, changing hands as high as $28.27 per share. OPENLANE Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPLN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.08 per share, with $31.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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