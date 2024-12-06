News & Insights

OpGen Appoints New COO and Company Secretary

December 06, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

OpGen ( (OPGN) ) has provided an announcement.

OpGen, Inc. appoints Mohd Azham Azudin as COO and Gillian Tan Rou Yee as Company Secretary, bringing extensive experience in private equity and corporate law, respectively. Azudin, with over 25 years in investment roles, will earn a base salary of $50,000, potentially convertible to equity. Tan, a seasoned legal professional, will receive $25,000, also convertible to equity, highlighting OpGen’s strategic focus on experienced leadership and flexible compensation structures.

