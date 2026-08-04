Opendoor Technologies Inc. Q2 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) released Loss for its second quarter of -$162 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$162 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$29 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 43.7% to $883 million from $1.567 billion last year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$162 Mln. vs. -$29 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.17 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue: $883 Mln vs. $1.567 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.