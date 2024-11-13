News & Insights

OpenAI nears launch of AI ‘agents’ to automate tasks, Bloomberg says

November 13, 2024 — 03:10 pm EST

Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI is gearing up to roll out a new artificial intelligence agent codenamed “Operator” that can use a computer to complete tasks on a user’s behalf, such as writing code or booking travel, Bloomberg’s Shirin Ghaffary and Rachel Metz report, citing two people familiar with the matter. During a Wednesday meeting, OpenAI’s leadership announced plans to launch the tool in January as a research preview through the ChatGPT maker’s application programming interface for developers, the authors note. Stocks that may react to Bloomberg’s headlines about OpenAI nearing the launch of AI “agents” include Salesforce (CRM) and Adobe (ADBE).

